TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Morning
SEARCH
62° Good Morning
NewsWorld

Gray parrots separated at zoo after swearing a blue streak

An African grey parrot at Lincolnshire Wildlife Centre

An African grey parrot at Lincolnshire Wildlife Centre in Friskney, England, shown in this photo taken on Sept. 26, is one of five who were separated as keepers say they were encouraging each other to swear.  Credit: AP/Steve Nichols

By The Associated Press
Print

LONDON — A British zoo has had to separate five foul-mouthed parrots who keepers say were encouraging each other to swear.

Billy, Eric, Tyson, Jade and Elsie joined Lincolnshire Wildlife Centre’s colony of 200 gray parrots in August, and soon revealed a penchant for blue language.

"We are quite used to parrots swearing, but we’ve never had five at the same time," said the zoo’s chief executive, Steve Nichols. "Most parrots clam up outside, but for some reason these five relish it."

Nichols said no visitors had complained about the parrots, and most found the situation funny.

"When a parrot tells tells you to ‘f-— off’ it amuses people very highly," he said Tuesday. "It’s brought a big smile to a really hard year."

Nichols said the parrots have been separated to save children’s ears. They were moved to different areas of the park so they don't "set each other off," he said.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett Trump picks conservative Barrett for Supreme Court
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) opposes President Schumer opposes Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination
A colleague and a former student of Judge Colleague, former student defend Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court nomination
On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the De Blasio reacts to DOJ's designation of NYC as anarchy zone
Ruth Bader Ginsburg got married in her husband's Newsday tours home where Ruth Bader Ginsburg got married in Rockville Centre
A parade was held in Riverhead on Sunday Demonstrators rally in support of Trump in Riverhead
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search