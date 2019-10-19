TODAY'S PAPER
Syria Kurds say they will withdraw from border

In Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province -- located in southeastern

In Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province -- located in southeastern Turkey -- smoke billows from a fire in Ras al-Ayn, Syria, on Oct. 18, 2019. Photo Credit: AP/Lefteris Pitarakis

By The Associated Press
A senior Syrian Kurdish official says his forces will pull back from a border area in accordance with a U.S.-brokered deal after Turkey allows the evacuation of its remaining fighters and civilians from a besieged town there.

Redur Khalil, a senior Syrian Democratic Forces official, said Saturday the plan for evacuation from the town of Ras al-Ayn is set for the following day, if there are no delays.

He says only after that will his force pull back from a 75-mile area between the towns of Ras al-Ayn and Tal-Aybad. It will withdraw and move back from the border 19 miles.

This is the first time the Kurdish force has publicly acknowledged it will withdraw from the border, saying it has coordinated it with the Americans. The agreement has not specified the area of its pullback.

Previous agreements between the U.S. and Turkey over a "safe zone" along the Syria-Turkish border floundered over the diverging definitions of the area.

Khalil said a partial evacuation happened earlier Saturday from Ras al-Ayn after much stalling and with U.S. coordination.

By The Associated Press

