Thai official: All 12 missing boys, coach found alive in cave

Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said that the 13 were being rescued.

Thai rescue teams walk inside the cave complex

Thai rescue teams walk inside the cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing, in Mae Sai in northern Thailand, on Monday. Photo Credit: AP / Tham Luang Rescue Operation Center

By The Associated Press
MAE SAI, Thailand — A Thai provincial governor says all 12 boys and their soccer coach have been found alive in the cave where they went missing more than a week ago in northern Thailand.

Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said late Monday that the 13 were being rescued.

He said, "We found them safe. But the operation isn't over."

The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach went missing when flooding trapped them after entering the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai province on June 23.

Efforts to rescue the 13 have captivated Thailand.

By The Associated Press

