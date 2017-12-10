TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 32° Good Afternoon
Overcast 32° Good Afternoon
NewsWorld

Thousands of Indonesians rally at US Embassy over Jerusalem

Muslims hold posters during a rally against President

Muslims hold posters during a rally against President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital outside the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Hundreds of people across the most populous Muslim country staged protests Friday against Trump administration's policy shift on the contested city. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

JAKARTA, Indonesia - (AP) -- About 10,000 Indonesians have rallied outside the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta in support of Palestinians and denouncing President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The protesters are carrying banners reading "US Embassy, Gets Out from Al Quds," ''Free Jerusalem and Palestinians" and "We are with the Palestinians." Al-Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem.

Sunday's protest, organized by the Islamist Prosperous Justice Party, was the second since Trump's decision on Thursday.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has strongly condemned Trump's move, which he described as a violation of U.N. resolutions.

Indonesia, as the world's most populous Muslim nation, has long been a strong supporter of Palestinians and has no diplomatic ties with the Jewish state.

Associated
By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

John Ball from North Merrick, a Marine Vietnam Lawmakers join vets in call for action on disease
Nassau County police investigate the fatal crash on Police: Pedestrian killed by vehicle
The 2,812-foot long Ponquogue Bridge, spanning across Shinnecock Possible wind farm sites off LI identified
Max Connolly, 10, left, and his brother, Oliver Santa arrives by car after biplane grounded
Dreidels in Rabbi Howard Buechler's collection are on Dreidels spin ‘miracles in your life’ at Hanukkah
William Havel, of Rockville Centre, was arrested Thursday, Cops: Man asleep at wheel had illegal guns