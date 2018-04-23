TODAY'S PAPER
9 dead, 16 injured in van strike, Toronto police say

Deputy Police Chief Peter Yuen says the driver of the van is in custody but Yuen has not provided any possible cause or motive in Monday's incident.

Law enforcement and first responders on scene at Yonge Street at Finch Avenue in Toronto after a van plows into pedestrians on Monday. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Cole Burston

By The Associated Press
TORONTO — The latest on the van striking pedestrians in Toronto (all times local):

5 p.m.

A Toronto police official says nine people have been killed and 16 injured from a van that jumped onto a sidewalk and struck pedestrians in the north part of the city.

Deputy Police Chief Peter Yuen says the driver of the van is in custody but Yuen has not provided any possible cause or motive in Monday's incident. He says the investigation is continuing.

Yuen also has not given any details on the injuries.

___

4:25 p.m.

Canada's minister of public safety says it's too soon to say whether the crash of a van into pedestrians in Toronto is a case of international terrorism.

Ralph Goodale tells reporters that police are still investigating to determine what happened and why in Monday's incident in northern Toronto in which a van struck a crowd of pedestrians.

He declines to confirm reports of the number of injured or whether there are any fatalities. Other authorities have said at least seven people were injured and a photo appears to show at least one person dead.

Goodale says Canada has not changed its terrorism alert level and he has no information that would suggest a need to do so.

