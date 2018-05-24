Trump cancels summit with North Korea

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump called off next month’s summit with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday, dispatching a letter to Kim that cited the “tremendous anger and open hostility” the regime had shown.

“Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting,” Trump wrote in a letter released Thursday morning by the White House.

The two leaders were slated to meet for denuclearization talks on June 12 in Singapore, but in the past two weeks both North Korea and the Trump administration have signaled that the prospects of the meeting proceeding as planned were diminishing daily. North Korea abruptly withdrew from a scheduled meeting with South Korea last week, and government officials from the north expressed concerns that a meeting with the United States would be “one-sided.”

Trump’s letter came hours after Choe Son Hui, a vice-minister in the North Korean Foreign Ministry, called Vice President Mike Pence a “political dummy,” after he suggested in public remarks that North Korea “may end like Libya” — whose leader was killed by rebel forces in 2011 eight years after agreeing to denuclearize — if it does not agree to dismantle its nuclear weapons program.

“Whether the U.S. will meet us at a meeting room or encounter us at nuclear-to-nuclear showdown is entirely dependent upon the decision and behavior of the United States,” Choe said in comments broadcast by North Korea’s state-run news agency.

The president, who has been calling on Kim to abandon North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, issued a warning to the leader about the strength of America’s nuclear weapons.

“You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used,” Trump said.

Trump canceled the meeting hours after North Korea made the dramatic claim that it had demolished its nuclear testing site in Punggye-ri.

North Korean officials had invited international media — including CNN and CBS — to witness the explosion of the site where North Korea has said it tested six underground nuclear devices over the past decade.

However some international observers were skeptical of the televised explosion, noting that Kim did not allow access to the testing site to determine the extent of the demolition effort.

Trump left open the possibility of holding talks with Kim in the future, telling him in the letter: “If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call or write.”

“I felt a wonderful dialogue was building up between you and me, and ultimately, it is only that dialogue that matters,” Trump wrote. “Someday, I look very much forward to meeting you.”

Trump thanked Kim for releasing three Americans who had been detained in a North Korean labor camp on political charges. “That was a beautiful gesture and was very much appreciated,” Trump said.

South Korean officials who spoke to reporters Thursday appeared to be blindsided by news of the cancellation. Just two days earlier, South Korea’s president Moon Jae-in met with Trump at the White House in anticipation of the North Korea summit.

“We are attempting to make sense of what, precisely, President Trump means,” Moon’s spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told reporters, according to media reports.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who traveled twice to North Korea in the past month to meet with Kim and negotiate the terms of the meeting, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that “over the past many days” the Trump administration had “received no response to our inquiries” regarding preparations for the meeting.

“We were fully, fully engaged over the past weeks to prepare for this meeting,” Pompeo said of the administration’s efforts.

On Capitol Hill, Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike said that if talks were to resume with North Korea, the United States must not waver from its demand that Kim completely dismantle his nuclear weapons program.

“North Korea has long given ample reason to question its commitment to stability,” House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement. “Congress has provided significant tools to hold North Korea accountable. The U.S. must not relent in this maximum pressure campaign as we continue to work with our allies toward a peaceful resolution.”

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) in remarks delivered on the floor said: “If a summit is to be reconstituted, the United States must show strength and achieve a concrete, verifiable, enduring elimination of Kim Jong Un’s nuclear capabilities.”

