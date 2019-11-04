TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Evening
SEARCH
52° Good Evening
NewsWorld

U.S. tells UN it is bidding adieu to Paris climate deal

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during the

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during the Herman Kahn Award Gala, Wednesday, Oct. 30 in New York. Photo Credit: AP/Mary Altaffer

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — The United States has told the United Nations it has begun the process of pulling out of the landmark 2015 Paris climate agreement.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that he submitted a formal notice to the United Nations. That starts a withdrawal process that does not become official for one year.

Pompeo's statement touted America's carbon pollution cuts and called the Paris deal an "unfair economic burden" to the U.S. economy.

Nearly 200 nations signed the climate deal in which each country provides its own goals to curb emissions of heat-trapping gases that lead to climate change.

The U.S. is the first nation to pull out of the deal. Agreement rules prevented a country from pulling out in the first three years after the Nov. 4, 2016, ratification.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

A photo from the New York governor's office 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, left, Vice President Trump: IS group leader killed in U.S. raid in Syria
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
President Donald Trump predicted Wednesday that his impeachment Trump: Impeachment fight could go to Supreme Court
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search