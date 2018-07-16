TODAY'S PAPER
Apparent protester removed before Trump-Putin news conference

A man argues with a security staff about

A man argues with a security staff about a sign he was holding before a news conference between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki on Monday. Photo Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

By The Associated Press
HELSINKI — An apparent protester was escorted out of a joint news conference between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The individual, seated with the American press corps in Helsinki, was holding a sign about nuclear weapons. He identified himself as a reporter from the liberal magazine The Nation.

A U.S. Secret Service agent spoke with the unidentified man, before Finnish security physically escorted him from the room minutes before the two presidents entered to begin their news conference.

Trump calls Russia probe 'disaster' after Putin talks

President Donald Trump said again that there was "no collusion" between his campaign and the Russians. The Russian president, as always, denied all.
