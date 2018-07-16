HELSINKI — An apparent protester was escorted out of a joint news conference between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The individual, seated with the American press corps in Helsinki, was holding a sign about nuclear weapons. He identified himself as a reporter from the liberal magazine The Nation.
A U.S. Secret Service agent spoke with the unidentified man, before Finnish security physically escorted him from the room minutes before the two presidents entered to begin their news conference.
