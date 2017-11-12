Trump insults Kim Jong Un, clarifies Putin statement

President Donald Trump aimed an insult colored with sarcasm late Saturday at Kim Jong Un, calling the North Korean dictator “short and fat” after the regime ridiculed the president as a “lunatic old man” looking to start a nuclear war.

The exchange of personal barbs came in the midst of tension between the United States and North Korea over its nuclear program, and as Trump neared the end of his five-country trip to Asia.

“Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me ‘old,’ when I would NEVER call him ‘short and fat?’ Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend — and maybe someday that will happen!” Trump tweeted from Hanoi, Vietnam.

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

Pyongyang state media had said, “No one can predict when the lunatic old man of the White House, lost to sense, will start a nuclear war.”

Trump was asked overnight whether he meant it when he said he could befriend Kim.

“I think anything is a possibility. Strange things happen in life,” he responded. “That might be a strange thing to happen, but it’s certainly a possibility. If that did happen, it would be a good thing for — I can tell you — for North Korea. But it would also be good for lots of other places, and it would be good for the world.”

The president was addressing reporters at a joint news conference in Hanoi with Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Trump also spoke about his recent meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The president had said he asked Putin whether he meddled in the 2016 presidential election, as is the consensus of the U.S. intelligence community.

“Every time he sees me, he says, ‘I didn’t do that,’ ” Trump had told reporters Saturday morning on Air Force One. “I really believe that when he tells me that, he means it.”

He elaborated at the Hanoi news conference: “What I said there is that I believe he believes that, and that’s very important for somebody to believe. I believe that he feels that he and Russia did not meddle in the election.”

Trump added: “As to whether I believe it or not, I’m with our agencies, especially as currently constituted with their leadership. I believe in our intel agencies, our intelligence agencies.”

He repeated his case that a strong relationship between Washington and Moscow would help the United States to denuclearize the Kim regime.

“And, frankly, Russia and China in particular can help us with the North Korea problem, which is one of our truly great problems,” he said.

Trump is in Manila, Philippines, Sunday morning.