TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Morning
SEARCH
47° Good Morning
NewsWorld

Erdogan: Turkey captures slain IS leader al-Baghdadi's wife

Undated handout photo made available by unnamed government

Undated handout photo made available by unnamed government sources showing a 65-year-old woman known as Rasmiya Awad, who is the sister of the slain leader of the Islamic State group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey has captured a wife of the slain leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Erdogan made the announcement while delivering a speech in the capital of Ankara on Wednesday but gave no other details. He did not say when or how the woman was captured or identify her by name.

Al-Baghdadi was known to have four wives.

Erdogan's announcement comes just days after Turkish forces captured al-Baghdadi's elder sister, identified as Rasmiya Awad, in northwestern Syria. She was with her husband, daughter-in-law and five children when she was detained.

Erdogan says: "We caught his wife, but we didn't make a fuss about it. I am announcing this today for the first time."

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

A photo from the New York governor's office 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, left, Vice President Trump: IS group leader killed in U.S. raid in Syria
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
President Donald Trump predicted Wednesday that his impeachment Trump: Impeachment fight could go to Supreme Court
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search