ANKARA, Turkey - An explosion apparently targeted a police station Thursday in the southern Turkish city of Adana but no one was hurt, Turkey's state-run news agency reported.

The blast occurred at 7:10 p.m. on a street close to the police station in the city's Seyhan district. It shattered nearby windows and was heard in other parts of the city, the private Dogan news agency reported.

Police believe the blast was caused by a "sound bomb" designed to make a loud noise but not cause any casualties, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. Police teams were investigating the site and a search was launched for a suspect.

"We believe it was a home-made bomb, like a sound bomb," Anadolu quoted Adana Police Chief Selami Yildiz as saying. "We are continuing our inspections."

The Dogan news agency said the bomb was placed beneath an electrical pole by a person wearing a mask.

Turkey has suffered a wave of deadly attacks carried out by Kurdish rebels or Islamic State militants in recent years that have killed hundreds of people.