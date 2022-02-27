TODAY'S PAPER
Ukrainian president's office: Delegation to meet with Russian officials

A women holds a child and a dog

A women holds a child and a dog in a shelter inside a building in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Sunday. Credit: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka

By The Associated Press
KYIV, UKRAINE — The office of Ukraine’s president has confirmed that a delegation will meet with Russian officials as Moscow’s troops draw closer to Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy office said Sunday on the Telegram messaging app that the two sides would meet at an unspecified location on the Belarusian border and did not give a precise time for the meeting.

The meeting news came shortly after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces put on high alert in response to what he called "aggressive statements" by leading NATO powers.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

