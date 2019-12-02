UNITED NATIONS – The United States paid the UN $563 million in regular budget dues over the past few weeks, officials said Monday, adding that the payment settles the $381 million owed for 2018 and pares down by nearly a third the $674 million in dues owed for 2019.
“We’re very thankful for the partial payment,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during a news conference at UN headquarters in Manhattan Monday.
The announcement came as the UN said that 138 of the UN’s 193 member states had paid their 2019 dues in full, a list of nations that UN officials call an “honor roll.” Dujarric and other spokesmen and spokeswomen update journalists whenever a country pays up, adding the member’s name to the honor roll.
Papua New Guinea and St. Kitts and Nevis were the last two countries to join the list, paying $278,823 and $27,883, respectively in November, UN Committee on Contributions records show.
But the United States, -- by far the UN’s largest contributor - still owes $492 million for 2019, the UN said.
U.S. officials could not be reached for comment.
With the world’s largest economy, the United States provides as much as 22% of the UN’s operating budget. It also contributes the largest amount of all nations to the UN’s peacekeeping budget, a separate consideration.
A country’s obligation for the operating budget is derived from the member state’s standing in the world economy.
China is the second-largest dues-payer, providing 12% of the operating budget.
In October, UN Controller Chandramouli Ramanathan and Under-Secretary-General for Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance Catherine Pollard said the UN was suffering from a "cash flow crisis" stemming directly from late dues payments.
At the time, they said, some $1.4 billion in dues was outstanding – with the United States owing about as much as all the other late dues-paying countries combined.
The crisis triggered a series of cost-cutting measures ranging from shutting down power to escalators at headquarters and reducing air travel to curbing translation services and late-night meetings.
Ramanathan said that seven countries – the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Iran, Israel and Venezuela – were responsible for 97 percent of the outstanding $1.4 billion. Of those seven countries, only Mexico has paid up, providing $36,023,885 on Nov. 12, according to UN records.
