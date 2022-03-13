TODAY'S PAPER
U.S. journalist killed by attack near Kyiv

Brent Renaud at the International Documentary Association's 2014

Brent Renaud at the International Documentary Association's 2014 IDA Documentary Awards at Paramount Studios in December 2014 in Los Angeles. Credit: Invision/AP/Todd Wiillamson

By The Associated Press
LVIV, Ukraine — A U.S. video journalist has died and another journalist was injured when they were attacked by Russian forces in Ukraine, according to Kyiv Region police.

Brent Renaud was killed when Russian troops opened fire on his car, while another journalist was injured and taken to the hospital in Kyiv, the police force said Sunday on its official website.

A New York Times spokesperson said Renaud, 50, was a "talented filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years." It said he was not working for the publication at the time of his death.

The police force said: "Of course, the profession of journalism carries risks. Nonetheless, U.S. citizen Brent Renaud paid with his life trying to highlight the deceit, cruelty and ruthlessness of the aggressor."

Italian journalist Annalisa Camilli told The Associated Press that she was at the hospital when journalist Juan Arredondo arrived and that he had himself had been wounded, hit in the lower back when stopped at a Russian checkpoint.

Arredondo told Camilli they were filming refugees fleeing the area when they were shot at while in a car approaching a checkpoint.

Arredondo said that an ambulance brought him to the hospital and that Renaud was "left behind."

Asked about the reports, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CBS News that the U.S. government would be consulting with the Ukrainians to determine how this happened and would then "execute appropriate consequences."

"This is part and parcel of what has been a brazen aggression on the part of the Russians, where they have targeted civilians, they have targeted hospitals, they have targeted places of worship, and they have targeted journalists," Sullivan said.

