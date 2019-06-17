TODAY'S PAPER
U.S. sending about 1,000 more troops to Middle East, officials say

By The Associated Press
U.S. officials say the Pentagon is sending about 1,000 additional American troops to the Middle East, as commanders try to bolster security for forces and allies in the region in the face of what officials said is a growing threat from Iran.

The deployment includes security forces and troops for additional surveillance and intelligence gathering in the region, officials say.

The troops are part of a broader military package of options that were initially laid out to U.S. leaders late last month, totaling as much as 10,000 forces, Patriot missile batteries, aircraft and ships.

The latest decision comes as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other top officials reach out to leaders in Asia and Europe to convince them that Iran was behind alleged attacks on shipping along a Middle East oil route.

