TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Morning
SEARCH
28° Good Morning
NewsWorld

Dutch police hunt suspect after shooting on tram kills 1

Police in the central Dutch city of Utrecht say on Twitter that "multiple" people have been injured as a result of a shooting in a tram in a residential neighborhood. 

Emergency personnel at the scene of a shooting

Emergency personnel at the scene of a shooting on Monday in Utrecht, Netherlands. Photo Credit: AP/Martijn van der Zande

By The Associated Press
Print

UTRECHT, Netherlands — Dutch police were hunting down a suspect after a shooting Monday on a tram in the central Dutch city of Utrecht that left a dead body on the ground and multiple people injured, according to police.

Authorities immediately raised the terror alert for the area to the maximum level and said they are considering the possibility of a "terrorist motive" in the attack. Dutch military police went on extra alert at Dutch airports and at key buildings in the country as the Utrecht manhunt took place.

Police, including heavily armed officers, flooded the area after the shooting Monday morning on a tram at a busy traffic intersection in a residential neighborhood. They later erected a white tent over an area where a body appeared to be lying next to the tram.

Utrecht police said trauma helicopters were sent to the scene and appealed to the public to stay away.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte called the situation "very worrying" and the country's counterterror coordinator said in a tweet that a crisis team was meeting to discuss the situation.

Police spokesman Bernhard Jens said no one had been detained yet in the shooting, and one possible "explanation is that the person fled by car." He did not rule out the possibility that more than one shooter was involved in the attack.

"We want to try to catch the person responsible as soon as possible," Jens said.

The Netherlands' anti-terror coordinator raised the threat alert to its highest level around Utrecht. Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg said the "threat level has gone to 5, exclusively for the Utrecht province."

"The culprit is still on the run. A terror motive cannot be excluded," he said in a Twitter message.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

An exhibit about a 1962 prison escape made 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
President Donald Trump says the U.S. is issuing Trump issues order to ground Boeing 737 Max planes
Kristy Berington waits on the Innoko River for See stunning images from around the world
PARADISE, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: A mural by Photos: Extreme weather and natural disasters
During an HIV conference on Tuesday, a London-based Doctors describe possible second HIV cure
A young boy receives a horseback riding lesson North Korea: Photos from a reclusive country