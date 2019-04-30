TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Evening
SEARCH
53° Good Evening
NewsWorld

Photos: Street clashes in Venezuela as Juan Guaidó urges uprising

Print

Clashes erupted in Venezuela Tuesday after opposition leader Juan Guaidó took to the streets in an attempt to lead a military uprising against President Nicolas Maduro. Guaidó urged civilians and the armed forces to join a final push to topple Maduro in a video released early Tuesday.

See photos of the unfolding situation in Caracas.

With The Associated Press

An anti-government protester walks near a bus that
Photo Credit: AP / Fernando Llano

An anti-government protester walks near a bus that was set on fire by opponents of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro during clashes between rebel and loyalist soldiers in Caracas on Tuesday. 

An anti-government protester, right, takes cover amid rebel
Photo Credit: AP / Boris Vergara

An anti-government protester, right, takes cover amid rebel troops who are rising up against the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, on an overpass outside La Carlota military airbase as they confront loyal troops at the base in Caracas on Tuesday. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó and jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez took to the streets with a small contingent of heavily armed troops early Tuesday in a bold and risky call for the military to rise up and oust Maduro. Lopez said he was released from house arrest by security forces adhering to an order from Guaidó.

Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed acting president Juan
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Federico Parra

Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaidó in Caracas on Tuesday.

An opposition demonstrator looks at an armoured vehicle
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Federico Parra

An opposition demonstrator looks at an armored vehicle in flames during clashes with soldiers loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro after troops joined opposition leader Juan Guaidó in his campaign to oust Maduro's government, in the surroundings of La Carlota military base in Caracas on Tuesday. Guaidó — accused by the government of attempting a coup Tuesday — said there was "no turning back" in his attempt to oust Maduro from power.

pposition demonstrators clash with soldiers loyal to Venezuelan
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Federico Parra

Opposition demonstrators clash with soldiers loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro after troops joined opposition leader Juan Guaidó in his campaign to oust Maduro's government, in the surroundings of La Carlota military base in Caracas on Tuesday.

Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro take part
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Matias Delacroix

Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro take part in a rally in the surroundings of Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas on Tuesday after troops joined opposition leader Juan Guaidó in his campaign to oust Maduro's government.

An opposition demonstrator walks near a bus in
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Federico Parra

An opposition demonstrator walks near a bus in flames during clashes with soldiers loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro after troops joined opposition leader Juan Guaidó in his campaign to oust Maduro's government, in the surroundings of La Carlota military base in Caracas on Tuesday.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by CRISTOBAL HERRERA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10223393f)..Miami?s residents
Photo Credit: EPA / REX / Shutterstock / Cristobal Herrera

People demonstrate in support of the Venezuelan "Operation Freedom" at the Arepazo restaurant in Doral, Fla., on Tuesday.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by CRISTOBAL HERRERA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10223393h)..Miami?s residents
Photo Credit: EPA / REX / Shutterstock / Cristobal Herrera

People surround a police car while the police officer plays, through the car's speakers, the Venezuelan anthem during a demonstration in support of the Venezuelan "Operation Freedom" at the Arepazo restaurant in Doral, Fla., on Tuesday.

CARACAS, VENEZUELA - APRIL 30: A demonstrator throws
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Edilzon Gamez

A demonstrator throws rocks toward military forces near La Carlota air force in Caracas on Tuesday.

CARACAS, VENEZUELA - APRIL 30: Demonstrators gather near
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Edilzon Gamez

Demonstrators gather near La Carlota air force in Caracas on Tuesday.

CARACAS, VENEZUELA - APRIL 30: Demonstrators gather near
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Edilzon Gamez

Demonstrators gather near La Carlota air force in Caracas on Tuesday.

Police aim weapons at opponents to Venezuela's President
Photo Credit: AP / Fernando Llano

Police aim weapons at opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during clashes in Caracas on Tuesday.

CARACAS, VENEZUELA - APRIL 30: Demonstrators throw rocks
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Edilzon Gamez

Demonstrators throw rocks toward military forces near La Carlota air force in Caracas on Tuesday.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

Joe Biden has formally entered the 2020 race Former VP Joe Biden launches 2020 presidential bid
Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang, Sen. Amy Klobuchar 20 for 2020: What to know about the Democratic candidates
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
President Donald Trump pledged to a child attending Trump to child at Easter Egg Roll: Wall 'being built now'
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
An Iceland supporter smiles prior to the Euro Which country has the happiest people?