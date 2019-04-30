Clashes erupted in Venezuela Tuesday after opposition leader Juan Guaidó took to the streets in an attempt to lead a military uprising against President Nicolas Maduro. Guaidó urged civilians and the armed forces to join a final push to topple Maduro in a video released early Tuesday.

See photos of the unfolding situation in Caracas.

With The Associated Press

An anti-government protester walks near a bus that was set on fire by opponents of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro during clashes between rebel and loyalist soldiers in Caracas on Tuesday.

An anti-government protester, right, takes cover amid rebel troops who are rising up against the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, on an overpass outside La Carlota military airbase as they confront loyal troops at the base in Caracas on Tuesday. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó and jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez took to the streets with a small contingent of heavily armed troops early Tuesday in a bold and risky call for the military to rise up and oust Maduro. Lopez said he was released from house arrest by security forces adhering to an order from Guaidó.

Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaidó in Caracas on Tuesday.

An opposition demonstrator looks at an armored vehicle in flames during clashes with soldiers loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro after troops joined opposition leader Juan Guaidó in his campaign to oust Maduro's government, in the surroundings of La Carlota military base in Caracas on Tuesday. Guaidó — accused by the government of attempting a coup Tuesday — said there was "no turning back" in his attempt to oust Maduro from power.

Opposition demonstrators clash with soldiers loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro after troops joined opposition leader Juan Guaidó in his campaign to oust Maduro's government, in the surroundings of La Carlota military base in Caracas on Tuesday.

Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro take part in a rally in the surroundings of Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas on Tuesday after troops joined opposition leader Juan Guaidó in his campaign to oust Maduro's government.

An opposition demonstrator walks near a bus in flames during clashes with soldiers loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro after troops joined opposition leader Juan Guaidó in his campaign to oust Maduro's government, in the surroundings of La Carlota military base in Caracas on Tuesday.

People demonstrate in support of the Venezuelan "Operation Freedom" at the Arepazo restaurant in Doral, Fla., on Tuesday.

People surround a police car while the police officer plays, through the car's speakers, the Venezuelan anthem during a demonstration in support of the Venezuelan "Operation Freedom" at the Arepazo restaurant in Doral, Fla., on Tuesday.

A demonstrator throws rocks toward military forces near La Carlota air force in Caracas on Tuesday.

Demonstrators gather near La Carlota air force in Caracas on Tuesday.

Demonstrators gather near La Carlota air force in Caracas on Tuesday.

Police aim weapons at opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during clashes in Caracas on Tuesday.