TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Evening
83° Good Evening
NewsWorld

Venezuela says explosions an attack on Maduro

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro delivers a speech during

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro delivers a speech during a ceremony in support of the National Guard in Caracas on Saturday. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/JUAN BARRETO

By The Associated Press
Print

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela's government says several explosions heard at a military event were an attempted attack on President Nicolas Maduro.

Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said in a live broadcast Saturday that several drone-like devices with explosives detonated near the president.

He said Maduro is safe and unharmed but that seven people were injured.

Firefighters near the scene are disputing the government's version of events.

State television in Venezuela showed President Nicolas Maduro abruptly cutting short a speech on Saturday causing hundreds of soldiers present to break ranks and scatter.

Maduro wore a presidential banner was in the capital of Caracas during a celebration of the National Guard's 81 anniversary.

"To the conscious Venezuela, we are going to bet for the good of our country, the hour of the economic recovery has come and we need..." Maduro was saying before the cameras moved away from him.

Maduro was standing next to his wife Cilia Flores and several high ranking military officials for the event broadcast on radio and television.

A video shows Celia Flores wince, and both she and Maduro look up after an unidentified sound.

The soldiers lined up in ranks then begin running.

The transmission was cut without explanation.

Officials have not commented.

By The Associated Press

More news

On the roof of the Three Village School Weather stations give up-close look at LI weather
Karen Hernandez, 38, of West Hempstead, was charged Cops: Mom drove while drunk with kids in vehicle
Republican Richard Nicolello, the Nassau County Legislature's presiding Nicolello brings new approach to presiding officer
Robert Lusak, director of the Smithtown Public Library, 3D printers at libraries 'not a real-world concern'
Henry Duarte said he was at the Centereach Rescuer 'emotional' after visiting girl he saved
Since Eastern European immigrants brought bagels to the Why have bagels become so big and bready?