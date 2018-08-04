Venezuela says explosions an attack on Maduro

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela's government says several explosions heard at a military event were an attempted attack on President Nicolas Maduro.

Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said in a live broadcast Saturday that several drone-like devices with explosives detonated near the president.

He said Maduro is safe and unharmed but that seven people were injured.

Firefighters near the scene are disputing the government's version of events.

State television in Venezuela showed President Nicolas Maduro abruptly cutting short a speech on Saturday causing hundreds of soldiers present to break ranks and scatter.

Maduro wore a presidential banner was in the capital of Caracas during a celebration of the National Guard's 81 anniversary.

"To the conscious Venezuela, we are going to bet for the good of our country, the hour of the economic recovery has come and we need..." Maduro was saying before the cameras moved away from him.

Maduro was standing next to his wife Cilia Flores and several high ranking military officials for the event broadcast on radio and television.

A video shows Celia Flores wince, and both she and Maduro look up after an unidentified sound.

The soldiers lined up in ranks then begin running.

The transmission was cut without explanation.

Officials have not commented.