Venezuela's Maduro may skip UN meeting over security fears

"I'm still evaluating whether to go to the UN General Assembly because you know they're looking to kill me," the Venezuelan president said.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stands up after a

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stands up after a news conference at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas on Tuesday. Photo Credit: AP / Ariana Cubillos

By The Associated Press
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Tuesday he may have to suspend a planned trip to the United Nations next week because of concerns his opponents would try to kill him if he travels abroad.

Maduro said he had hoped to attend to the UN General Assembly in New York City, which he hasn't since 2015, to combat what he called a hate campaign directed against his socialist government from the U.S.

But he said opponents backed by the U.S. continue to look for ways to remove him and that security concerns would be paramount in his decision.

"I'm still evaluating whether to go to the UN General Assembly because you know they're looking to kill me," Maduro said.

While Maduro didn't provide evidence of any assassination plots afoot he pointed to last month's attack by two explosives-laden drones as he was delivering a speech to troops as evidence that plots against his life are ongoing.

"It's a permanent conspiracy," he said.

As Venezuela's economy has fallen deeper into crisis, calls for Maduro's removal from opposition groups, onetime aides and foreign leaders have grown louder. Last week, the head of the Organization of American States, Luis Almagro, in a visit to Colombia joined President Donald Trump in warning that a military intervention to remove Maduro shouldn't be ruled out.

But Maduro insisted that his military was unwaveringly loyal and helped detect two coup plots, one of them set to coincide with presidential elections last May. But he named and showed pictures of three retired officers authorities are seeking to arrest for allegedly conspiring from bases in Colombia, Miami and the Dominican Republic.

