TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
47° Good Afternoon
NewsWorld

Venezuelan gov't bars Guaido from public office for 15 years

Opposition leader Juan Guaido, self-proclaimed interim president of

Opposition leader Juan Guaido, self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela, at a meeting calling for more protests, in Caracas, Venezuela, on Wednesday. Photo Credit: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

By The Associated Press
Print

CARACAS, Venezuela — The Venezuelan government has barred opposition leader Juan Guaido from holding public office for 15 years.

The announcement by the state comptroller on Thursday increases pressure on the leader of the National Assembly, who is staging protests in an attempt to force President Nicolas Maduro from power.

The government cited alleged irregularities in the financial records of Guaido, who has said he expects more efforts by Maduro to derail his U.S.-backed opposition movement.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

The Justice Department declared Sunday that special counsel DOJ: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia
CHIMANIMANI, ZIMBABWE MARCH 19: People cross one of Photos: Extreme weather and natural disasters
President Donald Trump is claiming Trump: 'It was a complete and total exoneration'
Kristy Berington waits on the Innoko River for See stunning images from around the world
Swimmers perform in a synchronized swimming gala event North Korea: Photos from a reclusive country
Dancers perform traditional lion and dragon dances in Asia celebrates Year of the Pig