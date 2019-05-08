TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
SEARCH
58° Good Evening
NewsWorld

French president marks 74th anniversary of Allies' victory over Nazi Germany

Under heavy rain, Emmanuel Macron laid a wreath at the tomb under the Arc de Triomphe, surrounded by military officials and guests including World War II veterans.

French President Emmanuel Macron greets a veteran during

French President Emmanuel Macron greets a veteran during a ceremony marking the 74th anniversary of the Allies' World War II victory in Europe at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Christian Hartmann via AFP / Getty Images

By The Associated Press
Print

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron relit the flame of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the high point of a solemn ceremony marking the 74th anniversary of the World War II victory over Nazi Germany.

Under heavy rain Wednesday, Macron laid a wreath at the tomb under the Arc de Triomphe, surrounded by military officials and guests, including several veterans of World War II and former presidents.

Commemorating the victory of the Allies over Nazi Germany on May 8, 1945, 11 months after the D-Day landings in Normandy, is a ritual for French presidents.

Horses of the Republican Guard escorted Macron's car up the Champs-Elysees Avenue to the monument.

The president also laid a wreath at the statue of Charles de Gaulle, the general revered for leading the French Resistance and later elected president.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

An anti-government protester, right, takes cover amid rebel Photos: Street clashes, demonstrations in Venezuela
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido took to the Troops loyal to Guaidó take cover as shots fired
Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang, Sen. Amy Klobuchar 20 for 2020: What to know about the Democratic candidates
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
Joe Biden has formally entered the 2020 race Former VP Joe Biden launches 2020 presidential bid
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report