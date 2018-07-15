TODAY'S PAPER
Embankment near World Cup stadium in Volgograd gives way

Heavy rain contributed to the sudden collapse, with footage posted online showing torrents of water washing away the sandy earth.

Three men look at a landslip on an embankment after heavy rain next to the Volgograd Arena, one of Russia's World Cup venues, in Volgograd on Sunday. Photo Credit: AP / Ilya Varlamov

By The Associated Press
MOSCOW — Some of Russia's World Cup legacy is already falling down.

A large earth embankment separating the World Cup stadium in Volgograd from the Volga River gave way, sending tons of dirt sliding into a road on the day the final was played in Moscow.

Heavy rain contributed to the sudden collapse, with footage posted online showing torrents of water washing away the sandy earth in the embankment. There were no reports of injuries.

The 45,000-seat Volgograd Arena was one of 12 World Cup stadiums across Russia and hosted four games in the group stage.

The city's mayor had expressed pride in the embankment and the new road along the riverbank, saying it would form a key part of the World Cup legacy for the city by easing traffic jams.

