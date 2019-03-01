TODAY'S PAPER
Warmbier's parents blame 'evil regime' in son's death

American college student's parents blame North Korea, Kim Jong Un for 2017 death.

American student Otto Warmbier at the Supreme Court

American student Otto Warmbier at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea, on March 16, 2016. Warmbier died in 2017 after more than a year of imprisonment in North Korea. Photo Credit: AP/Jon Chol Jin

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — The parents of an American college student who died after being detained in North Korea say Kim Jong Un "and his evil regime" are responsible for his death.

Fred and Cindy Warmbier rebuked President Donald Trump in a statement Friday. After meeting with Kim this week, Trump said he takes Kim "at his word" that Kim was unaware of alleged mistreatment of Otto Warmbier.

The Warmbiers say they remained silent during the Trump-Kim summit but "now we must speak out."

They say "Kim and his evil regime are responsible for the death of our son Otto" and for "unimaginable cruelty and inhumanity." They said "no excuses or lavish praise can change that."

Otto Warmbier died in June 2017 after being returned home in a vegetative state.

By The Associated Press

