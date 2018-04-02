TODAY'S PAPER
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dead at 81, broadcaster says

Her political activism was marred by a kidnapping and assault conviction in 1991, for which she was fined.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela attends the ANC National Conference in Johannesburg on Dec. 16, 2017. Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Mujahid Safodienm

By The Associated Press
South Africa’s state broadcaster says Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, prominent anti-apartheid activist and the ex-wife of Nelson Mandela, has died. She was 81.

Madikizela-Mandela was married to Nelson Mandela from 1958 to 1996. Mandela was imprisoned throughout most of their marriage and Madikizela-Mandela’s own activism against the apartheid regime led to her being imprisoned for months and years under house arrest.

Her political activism was marred by a kidnapping and assault conviction in 1991, for which she was fined. She faced these allegations again during the 1997 hearings before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, a panel that investigated apartheid-era crimes.

As a parliamentarian after South Africa’s first all-race elections, she was convicted of fraud. Still, she was widely venerated in South Africa for her role in fighting white minority rule.

