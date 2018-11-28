TODAY'S PAPER
Magnus Carlsen beats Fabiano Caruana to defend chess world title in rapid finale

After 12 draws, the Norwegian wrapped up the victory quickly in three tiebreaker games Wednesday.

World chess champion Magnus Carlsen after his victory

World chess champion Magnus Carlsen after his victory over challenger Fabiano Caruana in the 2018 World Chess Championship in London on Wednesday. Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Tolga Akmen

By The Associated Press
LONDON — Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen has defended his chess world championship title by beating American challenger Fabiano Caruana 3-0 in rapid tiebreaker games.

After their weekslong match ended in 12 draws, Carlsen wrapped up the victory quickly Wednesday with three straight wins to build an unassailable lead in the best-of-four rapid format. The tiebreakers were played with 25 minutes for each player per game, while the 12 previous classical-style games lasted up to seven hours each.

It's the third time the 27-year-old Carlsen has successfully defended his title after winning it from Viswanathan Anand of India in 2013.

Caruana, 26, was trying to become the first American since Bobby Fischer in 1972 to become the chess world champion.

Carlsen pockets $621,000 for the win while Caruana gets $508,000.

