TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
NewsWorld

WHO chief urges halt to booster shots in rich countries for rest of the year

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at Nassau Community College in Garden City on Jan. 30. Credit: Bloomberg/Johnny Milano

By The Associated Press
Print

GENEVA — The head of the World Health Organization is calling on rich countries with large supplies of coronavirus vaccines to refrain from offering booster shots through the end of the year, expanding a call that has largely fallen on deaf ears.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said Wednesday he was "appalled" at comments by a leading association of pharmaceutical manufacturers who said vaccine supplies are high enough to allow for both booster shots and vaccinations in countries in dire need of jabs but facing shortages.

"I will not stay silent when companies and countries that control the global supply of vaccines think the world’s poor should be satisfied with leftovers," he told a news conference.

Tedros had previously called for a "moratorium" on booster shots through the end of September, but the United States and other countries have begun or are considering plans to offer them to their vulnerable people.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

Thousands on Monday packed into the airport in
Chaos as thousands try to flee Afghanistan after Taliban takeover
Nassau County Legis. Carrié Solages (D-Lawrence) urged the
Solages urges international community to provide aid after Haitian earthquake
Haitian Americans and others gathered at an Elmont
Elmont church holds vigil for Haitians after president's assassination
Laura Figueroa Hernandez, Newsday's White House correspondent, explained
White House correspondent explains the child tax credit
Efforts by American bishops to deny Holy Communion
LI Catholics divided on U.S. bishops' efforts to deny Biden Communion
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris
Biden after Floyd verdict: 'We can't stop here'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?