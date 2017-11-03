This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 70° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 70° Good Afternoon
NewsWorld

Object thought to be World War II bomb turns out to be zucchini, German police say

In this handout photo released by the police

In this handout photo released by the police of Karlsruhe, a zucchini is pictured in a garden in Bretten, Germany, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Photo Credit: Karlsruhe Police Photo via AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

BERLIN - A worried resident in Germany alerted police to what he thought was a World War II bomb in his garden. Officers rushed over — and found a particularly large zucchini.

Police were summoned to the scene in Bretten, near the southwestern city of Karlsruhe, on Thursday morning by an 81-year-old man.

They said in a statement Friday that officers determined "the object, which really did look very like a bomb" was actually a 40-centimeter (nearly 16-inch) zucchini.

The offending vegetable, which was very dark in color, weighed about five kilograms (11 pounds). Police believe someone threw it over a hedge into the garden.

Unexploded wartime bombs are unearthed frequently during construction work in Germany, often forcing authorities to evacuate tens of thousands of residents while they are defused.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Bayville Village Hall at 34 School St. on Official: Recycling notice caused ‘headaches’
Former Stony Brook University basketball player Blair Mendy Ex-LI basketball player gets probation
The Nassau County Legislature listens to public comment Newsday's picks for Nassau legislature
Concerns about tackle football injuries have parents thinking Football participation declining at LI schools
Sharon Seudat outside Nassau police headquarters in Mineola Mom pleads guilty to smothering newborn
Holtsville couple loves their ‘tiny’ home