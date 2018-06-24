TODAY'S PAPER
News

XXXTentacion memorial to be held at Florida Panthers arena

Rapper was shot dead last week in his BMW as he left a motorcycle dealership.

Slain rapper XXXTentacion, pictured in 2017, will have

Slain rapper XXXTentacion, pictured in 2017, will have a memorial held in his name at BB&T Center, home to the Florida Panthers, on June 27, 2018. Photo Credit: AP

SUNRISE, Fla. — A major public memorial is planned at a Florida arena for rising rap star XXXTentacion, who was shot and killed last week.

The Associated Press reports that the family of the 20-year-old rapper whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy announced Saturday that a memorial will be held Wednesday at BB&T Center, a 20,000-seat arena that is home to hockey’s Florida Panthers in Sunrise.

A flyer posted to XXXTentacion’s Instagram page invites fans to “come say your final goodbye.” The service will be held from noon to 6 p.m.

According to People, which called the memorial the rapper’s “funeral,” the service will be “open casket,” per the late rapper’s lawyer, J. David Bogenschutz. XXXTentacion was fatally shot in his BMW as he left an upscale motorcycle dealership in Florida on June 18. Dedrick Devonshay Williams, 22, of Pompano Beach was arrested Wednesday and charged with his murder.

XXXTentacion, who sported dreadlocks and facial tattoos, had his second album reach No. 1 in March and had a top 10 hit with “Sad!”

