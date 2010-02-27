Zhong hits it: Harborfields girls win Suffolk A title

Before the season starts each Harborfields player is given a sheet and one of the questions asked is what will make the season a success? Lynn Zhong answered a county championship.

The junior point guard helped make that come to fruition last night. Zhong scored 15 points, Alexia O'Connor had 10 and Kasey Stolba eight for No. 3 Harborfields in a 45-36 win over top-seeded Kings Park in the Suffolk Class A championship game at St. Joseph's (L.I.).

Harborfields (17-4) won its third championship in four seasons, including two straight. The Tornadoes will play Center Moriches in the Small Schools championship at 5 p.m. Thursday at Farmingdale State and will play Division for the Long Island Class A championship on March 12 at Hofstra. The winner goes to the state final four.

It was the fourth time Harborfields played Kings Park this season. Kings Park won the first two before Harborfields defeated Kings Park to cap the regular season.

"I know we've improved so much since the first time we played them," Zhong said. "We lost a lot from last year's team and we're young. This is incredible."

Harborfields coach Russ Tietjen said the victory over Kings Park boosted the team's confidence and it carried into the playoffs.

"They realized they could do it once they beat Kings Park," he said. "You could just see the confidence they had."

Zhong scored five points in the first quarter and she opened the second quarter with a three-pointer to give Harborfields a 12-8 lead. Then it was Kasey Stolba's turn to get hot. She scored to give Harborfields a 14-8 lead. Zhong hit a jumper to make it 16-8 with 4:33 left in the first half.

"She's been a key player for us," Tietjen said. "They put a lot of pressure on her and she wasn't afraid to shoot."

Kings Park (18-3) scored its first points of the quarter on a three-pointer by Marion Kawecki and she followed it with a layup to pull Kings Park within 16-13. Bridgit Ryan followed with a three-pointer to ignite a 9-1 run capped by four points from Stolba for a 25-14 halftime lead.

Zhong stayed hot to start the third quarter with a three-pointer and a runner off the glass to give Harborfields a 30-16 lead. The lead grew to 15 on a putback from Stolba to make it 36-21 lead.

Kings Park, led by Jamie Romano's 12 points, went on a 6-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull within 40-31 with 2:35 left and got as close as 43-36 with 56 seconds left.

"I'm still trying to figure out how we did it," Tietjen said. "I knew we had talent, but we lost a lot of leadership."

That's true, but the Tornadoes are still champions.