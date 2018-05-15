Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Click here to subscribe.

NUMC’s unhealthy balance sheet

Newsday reported Tuesday that the Nassau University Medical Center owes $63 million to the state in unpaid employee health care premiums. That’s a lot of money, but not a surprise when you consider the economics of public-mission hospitals, the history of NUMC, and one budgetary move cash-strapped Nassau County made under former County Executive Edward Mangano in 2014.

That was the final year the county made its traditional $13 million mission payment to NUMC to shore up the finances of the 530-bed trauma center in East Meadow.

Had that payment continued, and been remitted for the years 2015 through 2018, the hospital would have had $52 million to work with, and the arrears might not be so large.

Founded in 1935 as a county-owned hospital, the facility, originally called Meadowbrook Hospital, was the financial responsibility of the county until it was converted into a public-benefit corporation in 1997. And like most “safety net” hospitals that serve an area’s most needy patients, its finances are precarious. For instance:

More than 50 percent of NUMC’s patients are on Medicaid, which reimburses so little for services that providers lose money on each patient.

About 30 percent of NUMC’s patients are on Medicare, which reimburses more than Medicaid but not enough to keep hospitals healthy.

Less than 15 percent of NUMC patients have the private insurance on which hospitals can survive, and even thrive.

Nassau County no longer directly controls NUMC nor has the legal responsibility for its finances. But the county chooses its board and leadership, and County Executive Laura Curran will take the political heat if NUMC’s ability to serve residents falters. Soon after being elected, she replaced NUMC’s chairman.

But what will be done about the hospital’s financial struggles? That’s the $63 million question.

Lane Filler