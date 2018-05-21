A case of the Mondays

Happy Monday! Welcome to The Point. Did someone forward you this email? Click here to subscribe.

Daily Point

What took so long with de Blasio’s marijuana stance?

Nearby political leaders are likely watching Mayor Bill de Blasio’s evolution on marijuana enforcement with fear and interest. Although he’s not supporting legal pot, the mayor is directing the NYPD to stop arresting people for smoking in public and would create a task force to prep for legalization of the drug in New York, the Daily News reported. Last week, he announced a 30-day review of enforcement policy.

The jurisdictions surrounding NYC face similar external pressures: a widening national acceptance of pot, and recent reports on deep racial disparities among those arrested for marijuana use. The larger question with de Blasio’s action might be what took him so long to move toward what has become progressive orthodoxy on marijuana.

He has often been cautious on law enforcement issues ever since NYPD officers turned their backs on him after the murder of two officers in Brooklyn. Despite not having to face a city electorate again, he may still be worried about a perceived softness on crime.

As a parent, de Blasio experienced the struggles of his daughter, Chiara, who faced substance abuse issues with marijuana and alcohol. He has spoken before about the effect of illegal and legal substances on children. Last week on WNYC, discussing the legalization of sports gambling, de Blasio said he was worried about our “addiction focused society” and also of large corporations that might attempt to “addict more people or hook more people.”

On a political level, de Blasio is not someone who’s “necessarily going to go along with the flow,” says Hunter College professor Joseph Viteritti, who wrote “The Pragmatist,” a book about de Blasio.

And at times, de Blasio has shown a relative lack of interest in progressive policies that he didn’t originate, such as congestion pricing or closing Rikers Island.

Whatever the reason, at this point, the mayor may have found a graceful way to shift on marijuana. Fellow elected officials, searching themselves and their poll numbers, take note.

Mark Chiusano