NY reps get Cuomo’s wrath

The politics of being a GOP House member in New York, never simple, are decidely more complicated with the progress toward passage of a massive GOP-backed change to the nation’s tax code that would devastate many New Yorkers.

And now the state’s governor is going all full-court press on them.

In a Wednesday conference call with editorial boards, Andrew M. Cuomo railed against even the New York GOP House members who voted against the tax cuts, demanding that if the final bill passes Congress, they should resign.

“It’s not enough to say, ‘I’m voting no,’ ” Cuomo said of Lee Zeldin and Peter King of Long Island, Dan Donovan of Staten Island, John Faso of the Hudson Valley and upstater Elise Stefanik.

Cuomo argued that the initial no votes of these representatives are a farce, and that they were given permission to oppose the bill by Speaker Paul Ryan because he did not need them to create a majority.

“It’s not enough to be allowed to vote against it — you have to stop it,” Cuomo said. “You have to force the leadership to stand down. And if that doesn’t work, if you can’t stop it, say you will resign.”

Despite Cuomo’s rant, the five are not leaving, but they will have to worry about whether voters next year are of the same mind.

Meanwhile, the four upstate New York House members who voted for the bill — also vulnerable to Cuomo and voter wrath — are getting air cover for helping Ryan muscle it through.

A national Republican organization has begun running supportive ads in their districts. The American Action Network is paying for a $2.5 million national TV and digital ad campaign, thanking 29 GOP representatives who voted for the the bill, including four in New York. They are Claudia Tenney, Tom Reed, John Katco and Chris Collins.

The ads, which are running in Ryan’s Wisconsin district, feature a couple from the speaker’s state touting all the benefits of the tax proposal, like a higher standard deduction.

We can’t wait for the Cuomo ads in Wisconsin advertising New York State cheddar.

Lane Filler