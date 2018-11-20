Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Not a subscriber? Click here.

Daily Point Tough season for the GOP There may not be much cheer around the Thanksgiving table for New York Republicans this year. The party is emerging from a brutal election on the state level, and 2020 might not be a walk in the park if Donald Trump tops the ticket again. The Point asked some Long Island and state Republicans to describe the situation for the party and how it might return to state-level power. “First and foremost, we must appeal to a wider audience,” said Suffolk County GOP chair John Jay LaValle. The party needs to learn to better speak to women, Hispanic and African-American voters, according to LaValle. That might mean seeking candidates with broad appeal and access to funds who can chip away at Democrats’ more than 2-1 advantage in state registration. For Rob Ryan, a longtime Republican consultant who recently worked on Assemb. Nicole Malliotakis’ unsuccessful 2017 campaign for NYC mayor, such a figure might be a “black or Hispanic Arnold Schwarzenegger, or a hugely successful businessman.” Veteran Long Island lobbyist Desmond Ryan suggests term limits for party leaders to shake things up. He also bemoaned politics as usual in Albany as a turnoff for up-and-comers. Take Republican State Sen. Thomas Croci of Sayville, who abandoned Albany before the session ended in June and returned to active duty in the U.S. Navy. He had previously served as an intelligence officer in Iraq and Afghanistan. His open seat was won by Democrat Monica Martinez. Ryan says that Croci “said to me personally, ‘I’d rather be doing covert operations in Afghanistan in the military than be sitting in this cesspool.’ ” Some hope Democrats will mess things up either through chaos or by taking positions too far to the left for suburban voters. State party chair Ed Cox said the November midterms featured voters who were “shocked by the 2016 win. They had their say.” In 2020, they’ll return to different interests. “This economy has good legs going forward,” Cox says. That could help him if he survives a leadership fight as New York Republicans struggle to chart a future path. Mark Chiusano

Talking Point When the clout is gone Add yet another issue to the pile of policies bound to be affected by the massive shift in Albany’s political landscape. The state Department of Education released new details Tuesday on how non-public schools — especially yeshivas — must handle secular education. The schools have come under scrutiny as some of the private Jewish schools, particularly in New York City, have been accused of insufficient teaching of math, English, social studies, science and other secular subjects — or not teaching them at all. Under the state’s plan, local school districts will be required to review non-public schools to determine whether they provide a “substantially equivalent” education to their public counterparts. That standard includes substantial requirements in teaching English, math, science and social studies. If they don’t meet it, consequences — from pulled funding to eventual closure — could occur. For decades, yeshivas have been protected and supported by key political players in the state — first by then-State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and then-Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, and, more recently, by Sen. John Flanagan as Senate majority leader. Their biggest advocate was Sen. Simcha Felder, who often would threaten to hold up the state budget until he got concessions on yeshivas. But Skelos and Silver are gone, convicted of corruption-related charges, and Flanagan will lose the gavel when Democrats take control in January. Meanwhile, Felder, a Democrat who has caucused with Republicans, will be back in Albany — but marginalized now that his vote is not needed by either side. So, who will yeshivas turn to as their cheerleaders and protectors, especially if local school districts start to crack down? Neither Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie nor Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the likely Senate majority leader, are likely to fill that role. Meanwhile, State Sen. Joseph Addabbo Jr., who has been the ranking Democrat on the Senate’s Education Committee, could chair the committee going forward. Addabbo lives in Ozone Park and represents a district that includes several yeshivas, though none of them are on NYC’s list of troubled programs. But it’s unlikely anyone will go to the lengths Felder did. Back in April, Felder added a last-minute amendment to the budget to protect ultra-Orthodox yeshivas by allowing them to avoid some of the state’s standards and oversight requirements. Advocates for oversight and standards are clamoring for Democrats to reverse that amendment next year. Randi F. Marshall

