A walk in the park

Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Click here to subscribe.

Daily Point

Zeldin in the crossfire

When it comes to constituencies, Lee Zeldin can get caught between two lovers. The Shirley Republican who has become a darling of cable TV bookers often has to juggle a national party that sees the world one way, and an eastern Long Island voter base with a different take. Right now, the congressman is dealing with two such conflicts.

On the House tax bill that would eliminate federal deductions for state income taxes, cap property tax deductions at $10,000 a year and lower the cap on mortgage deductions, Zeldin has been crystal clear in his opposition to GOP leadership. It’s a plan so damaging to his constituents that supporting it for Zeldin might be the equivalent of announcing he doesn’t want to stay in Congress.

And a full-page ad in Newsday Sunday bought by the New York State Association of Realtors to cheer Zeldin and Rep. Peter King for opposing the tax bill seemed to almost be a warning about just how such ads might read if the two changed their minds and voted yes.

But Zeldin’s path on Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, accused of sexual misconduct with teenage girls, including a 14-year-old decades ago, is far rockier, and he hasn’t been very smooth in trying to explain his stance. Zeldin’s interview on CNN got a ton of attention as the second-term House member refused to say Moore should drop out of the race.

“I think as Roy Moore answers those questions, a lot of people can get a better read on and be able to form their own independent judgment,” Zeldin said Friday evening during an interview with CNN’s Kate Bolduan. As the interview continued and Zeldin became increasing uncomfortable and slow to respond, Bolduan pressed him. Zeldin said “I never said that it’s not true. I never said that it definitely was. There’s an allegation that took place. So I wouldn’t want to be misunderstood.”

The Moore issue has become both a “them versus us” culture war and a very serious political problem because the GOP cannot afford to lose another seat. But Zeldin may have misread the wind on this one: On Monday even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he believed Moore’s accusers.

Lane Filler