Daily Point

Where’s Croci?

The State Senate is pretty much in the governmental version of a rain delay as it wonders whether Republican Tom Croci will show up to vote in the final weeks of the legislative session.

Disgust with wheeling and dealing inherent in the Albany sausage-making is one of the reasons Croci cited earlier this month when he decided not to seek re-election. In an interview, Croci told The Point that he sought a return to active duty in the U.S. Navy — he holds the rank of commander — because he saw the possibility of getting a coveted national security post. While his request to be activated early was voluntary — he was not required to go on active duty until 2020 — Croci said that once his orders came through, he would have to accept the post. He told us that while all the paperwork was done, he would have the time to represent the 3rd Senate District in the final weeks of the legislative session.

“I will be bouncing back and forth in the coming weeks,” he said. But he has yet to show up in Albany.

The result is a 31-31 tie between the two parties. Thursday was a lot like Wednesday in the Senate, not much happened. Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan hesitates to bring up legislation. Democrats are claiming that under the state constitution, Lt. Gov Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, would take the gavel to break a tie on procedural votes.

So where is Croci? He did not respond to a text message Thursday. Two state senators told The Point his location is “a complete mystery,” and that the entire legislative session could be derailed if he doesn’t return.

Flanagan told Albany reporters that it was an “open question” whether Croci returns. A spokesman for Flanagan did not respond when asked whether the two senators had been in touch with each other.

On Long Island, two GOP colleagues of Croci, who is a former Islip supervisor, said he has not responded to their outreach. Is Croci embedded with an intelligence unit and cannot reveal his status? Or, is this a final gesture to the Albany process that he said so dismayed him?

Rita Ciolli