The Point: Many an angle to the AG tangle

Incumbent Tish James’ game-changing decision to seek reelection for state attorney general next year puts many names on many lips, a day after she let go of her short-lived campaign for governor.

By switching contests, the second-term Brooklynite goes instantly from underdog for one post to favorite for another, and from Democratic insurgent in the first race to the party’s preference in the other.

Now that would-be successors don’t see an open seat for the taking, the field for an AG primary thins out — but not all the way, at least not yet.

The common expectation, based on numerous conversations with The Point on Friday, is that Sen. Michael Gianaris, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez, State Sen. Shelley Mayer will forgo a bid for AG.

Those keeping the door open to opposing James include former House impeachment counsel Dan Goldman, activist and Fordham professor Zephyr Teachout and former state Financial Services Superintendent Maria Vullo.

The potential list remains so tentative right now that some people are feeding speculation that ex-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, with millions in his campaign account, could wade in and pursue the AG job, which he held before, in a grudge match against James. That seems very unlikely. As political commentator Henry Sheinkopf puts it, the wound of Cuomo’s ouster is too fresh and recent to make that seem plausible — even if he was never "the enemy of western civilization" that his haters make him out to be.

Goldman meanwhile becomes a particularly interesting prospect because he’d be a fresh young face (from a wealthy family) who may even wish to campaign statewide to make his name for a future political run.

From his perspective, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie may face less complication within his own conference now that James is standing down for governor. She had solid support for the top job from within his Bronx party organization. Had she stayed in, Heastie would have faced pressure to criticize or distance himself from Gov. Kathy Hochul while negotiating a budget and legislation with Hochul for the first time.

All that buzz is about the Democratic state primary, which unlike the dynamic this year in New York City, might not be the whole game next year.

As one longtime Albany operative points out, Republicans might see James as vulnerable in the general election and the AG position as a way to reclaim at least one seat at the table of state power. But the past year shows that predicting what will be even six months ahead has become a high-risk business.