Daily Point

As the Suffolk surrogate race turns

As Rich Schaffer scrambled this week to find a candidate to run as Suffolk County surrogate before a Friday Board of Elections deadline, more than a half-dozen sitting Supreme Court judges in his party turned down the pleas of the Suffolk Democratic leader.

Schaffer traveled to Riverhead Tuesday to ask longtime jurist William Rebolini to consider the spot but had no luck drawing him to what is likely to be a nasty fight over the deal-making with minor parties for control of the surrogate’s slot.

In the end, it was the minor party leaders who pulled Schaffer’s chestnuts out of the fire when Suffolk Family Court Judge Theresa Whelan agreed to make the run. Whelan, a Democrat, is the wife of Supreme Court Judge Thomas Whelan, who is closely tied to the Independence Party and was embroiled in several controversial lawsuits involving Oheka Castle’s Gary Melius and Ed Walsh, the jailed former Conservative Party leader. Independence Party leader Frank McKay resurrected Thomas Whelan’s career and then supported him for a judgeship.

Earlier this summer, McKay, Schaffer and Conservative Party leaders made a multi-party deal to fill judgeships and award the patronage plum of surrogate to a registered Conservative. That led to Schaffer supporting the wife of Frank Tinari, who holds the title of Suffolk Conservative Party leader. However, Marian Tinari backed out after it became clear she faced a primary on the Democratic line. Tinari is expected to get the consolation prize of being the Democratic nominee for a State Supreme Court judgeship at the judicial nominating convention this fall. The backroom deal with the minor parties is essentially still in place — just the titles have changed.

Tara Scully, a registered Republican, filed petitions last week to run on the Democratic line, against Tinari, a registered Conservative. In a Wednesday morning email to local party leaders, Schaffer highlighted Theresa Whelan’s Democratic credentials, noting without irony that she is facing a challenge from Scully, “a lifelong Republican.”

Thomas Whelan was named in a Newsday investigation that looked into the awarding of control of an ignition lock company to Melius and his associates. Whelan’s rulings favored Melius, who once tried to put McKay on the board of the company. An appeals court overturned Whelan’s decisions.

Rita Ciolli