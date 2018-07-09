Good afternoon and welcome to The Point as the nation waits for the next episode of who gets on the bench.

Waiting game

As Donald Trump’s great reveal gets closer, The Point looks at Facebook ads being run in support of or against the four leading candidates for the Supreme Court.

The existence of a well-reported list has meant various individuals and special interests have been able to lobby for their favorite choice for the bench. Among the few who did so publicly on Facebook was Rep. Peter King, Republican of Seaford, who along with daughter Erin King Sweeney released a 10-paragraph essay in support of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who is considered the most conservative of Trump’s finalists.

The ad ran July 6 and 7 largely in New York and can be seen in Facebook’s archive of political ads. It notes that King was “putting in a good word” for Coney Barrett “partly because Judge Coney Barrett and I are both graduates of Notre Dame Law School.”

King went on to blast what he called anti-Catholic criticism that Barrett has faced: “There should be no religious test for a Supreme Court Justice or any other governmental office.” The ad also included a statement from the Hempstead Town councilwoman, also a Notre Dame law graduate. “She was crazy smart and the hardest working person I have ever come across,” King Sweeney told The Point, adding that Barrett graduated a year ahead and that she did not know her well.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh, another leading contender, drew critical Facebook ads from both sides. The liberal group Demand Justice painted him as a proponent of presidential overreach. Former Trump adviser and trickster Roger Stone referred to Kavanaugh’s role in the investigation of a Clinton-era conspiracy theory: “Does Brett Kavanaugh really think his actions in the Vince Foster Death Inquiry will not come up in confirmation hearings? #stonecoldtruth #infowars.”

Though it’s unclear how influential these first Facebook ads on the nominee will be, they certainly won’t be the last. Expect to see a profusion of advertisements and political capital spent once a nominee is unveiled and the nose count for confirmation votes begins.

Mark Chiusano