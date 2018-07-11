Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Help wanted ad answered

Two weeks ago, Newsday’s editorial board posted a want ad atop an editorial, seeking candidates for judge of Suffolk County Surrogate’s Court who would stand up to pressure from political bosses.

Well, we received an application.

It came in the form of a letter to the editor from Port Jefferson attorney Tara Scully, whose resume could include this entry:

Victimized once already by the backroom deals that have rigged races for judgeships in Suffolk for years.

More on that later.

Scully, a registered Republican and the daughter of Suffolk Deputy County Executive Peter Scully, told The Point she is collecting petitions to run in both the GOP and Democratic primaries for surrogate this fall. The 2,000 petitions required for each line must be submitted by Thursday, and Scully says she’s on track to meet the deadline.

That would launch a wrecking ball at the plans of Democratic Party county leader Rich Schaffer, who once again has put together a cross-endorsement deal that serves party leaders but not voters.

This year’s agreement involves nine judgeships. The flagship deal is for surrogate judge, a patronage-rich position that assigns lucrative legal work, like the processing of wills and guardianships. Bosses expect those assignments to go to party stalwarts. For more than 100 years, Republicans have held the position.

Schaffer agreed to give his party’s line to Marian Rose Tinari, a District Court judge who is running on the Conservative Party line and, perhaps more important, is married to the minor party’s chairman, Frank Tinari.

The editorial board’s criticism of the charade of parties to the right and left of the GOP allying in this and two other judgeships hit home with Scully, a former president of the Suffolk County Women’s Bar Association whose practice dealing primarily with trusts, estates and elder law has given her experience with Surrogate’s Court.

“When the possibility of entering the race for Surrogate’s Court Judge arose,” she wrote in her letter to the editor, “it became apparent that it offered not only an opportunity to make a difference but provided an even greater opportunity to effectuate change in the political climate in Suffolk County.”

In 2015, Scully lost a Brookhaven District Court judgeship race to two candidates with cross-endorsements: Conservative James Flanagan, the front-runner who also was backed by the GOP, and Stephen Ukeiley, a Democrat who picked up Conservative backing and beat Scully by 173 votes out of 87,010 cast.

If Scully’s petitions withstand inevitable challenges, her presence on primary ballots would ensure voters have choices. Isn’t that what elections are about?

Michael Dobie and Rita Ciolli