As the Long Island Power Authority nears settlements with Nassau County and the Town of Brookhaven in the high-stakes litigation over taxation of generating plants, the Town of Huntington on Tuesday will enter an alternate reality regarding the huge Northport plant.

The town board will consider a local law proposed by maverick Councilman Eugene Cook, who seeks to use the town’s police powers to protect residents from the fossil fuel emissions. If approved, the law would mean collecting money -- a half penny per BTU produced over 50,000 -- from operators of “industrial boilers.” The only such boiler in the town is at the legacy power plant in Northport, owned by National Grid, and which supplies electricity to LIPA customers. It is the very same one that LIPA contends is overassessed. LIPA’s case goes to trial in June. Long Island ratepayers already pay $81 million in property taxes on the plant.

Cook wants the money, which LIPA said could be as much as $73 million, placed in a “progressive impact fund.” In a letter to the town board, Joseph Wiener, assistant general counsel to LIPA, calls the proposed law “an illegal tax” that is “disguised as an environmental regulation.” He said the plant operates only about 18 percent of the time, but this law would require payment as if it runs constantly. LIPA’s counsel also cites state case law that is likely to doom this detour, and he wonders whether the town really wants to pay more money on litigation.

The LIPA case also will be the hot topic at a community meeting Tuesday night when officials of the Northport-East Northport School District will explain why they adamantly oppose a LIPA settlement. In a letter inviting residents to the meeting, Superintendent Robert Banzer says, “a 90% reduction to the Power Plant’s assessment would be devastating to the School District, its residents and most importantly, our students.”

Cook’s proposal would be one way for the town to refund the overassessment should it and the school district lose the court case. It gives a whole new meaning to the concept of “carbon tax.”

Rita Ciolli