Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! We don’t have a copy of the search warrant detailing the need for the FBI to execute a surprise search of the offices of Michael (Stormy Daniels) Cohen, the personal attorney to Donald Trump. However, we can share our beliefs that special counsel Robert Mueller is now in point-of-no-return territory.

Did someone forward you this newsletter? Click here to subscribe.

By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy .

Daily Point

A tale of three arenas

Just call it “Survivor: The Long Island Arenas.”

As political officials across the region react to Suffolk County’s plans to build an arena and other development at the Ronkonkoma Hub, this is what they’re talking about:

In the 76-page document that details the proposal, there’s not a single mention of money.

There’s plenty of talk of medical offices, parking and, yes, a 17,500-seat “regional civic arena.” There are illustrations and renderings and square-footage estimates.

But the document filed by developer Jones Lang LaSalle surprisingly doesn’t discuss how much the project would cost or who would fund it. It doesn’t mention anything about revenue sharing or payments in lieu of taxes.

John Cameron of Woodbury-based Cameron Engineering had told Newsday that the Ronkonkoma Hub project would amount to a $1 billion effort, and that it would be privately financed. However, Cameron’s financial promises aren’t mentioned in the materials provided by Jones Lang LaSalle and its partners.

As Suffolk County moves ahead with its selection of the arena project, there really is only one question on everyone’s lips: How would this effort affect Long Island’s other Hub — the one that already features the Nassau Coliseum? And how would it affect the arena that the New York Islanders plan at Belmont Park?

“It doesn’t affect how we’re moving forward,” a Nassau official told The Point about the county’s latest Hub efforts. “I would think at the end of the day no one builds an arena without a team.”

Nassau Coliseum lost its major league team, the Islanders, to Brooklyn three years ago, and now hosts only the Long Island Nets, a D-League basketball team. But the county’s Hub advisory committee is beginning work this week — with a meeting Wednesday. At that meeting, developer Ed Blumenfeld, who has the right to propose development plans for the Hub, will present his ideas, the Nassau official said.

Meanwhile, the other Long Island arena in the works, the planned future home for the Islanders at Belmont, is in the early stages of state environmental review. The next public presentation is set for April 24.

So, with the Islanders heading to Belmont, and the Long Island Nets settled in Uniondale, is there a pro sports team ready to head to Ronkonkoma that can fill 17,500 seats?

Don’t count on it.

Randi F. Marshall