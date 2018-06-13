Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Subscribe here.

Playing with teacher-evaluation-bill fire

The daredevil game being played in the State Senate over the teacher-evaluation bill has put Majority Leader John Flanagan in a precarious position. Flanagan insists any law that would stop the use of student standardized tests to grade teachers also must include a big increase in the number of charter schools, and allow more of them downstate.

But it’s not a true pairing of issues. There is also a wild card at play, too.

As much as NYSUT, the Assembly and Flanagan buddy Carl Marcellino, one of the most vulnerable GOP State Senate incumbents, want to stop the use of standardized tests as a metric to judge teachers, the effort’s chances are considered dead in the Assembly if it means a deal for charters. Speaker Carl Heastie declined to call it a poison pill; he called it “cyanide.”

Marcellino, a former teacher, is still close to the union and has promised teachers in his North Shore Long Island district that he will get the bill passed. Marcellino risks their ire in November if he fails to deliver. But charter school lobbyists, big donors to the GOP Senate campaign committee, threaten to keep their wallets closed if Flanagan doesn’t get them a piece of the action.

The best outcome might be some kind of a deal.

However, there also is the personal political rogue state of Simcha Felder, the Brooklyn senator who runs on all lines and caucuses with Flanagan. Felder, who stalled passage of the state budget in March for a time with his ultimately unsuccessful demand that the state Education Department exempt yeshivas from curricular requirements, has raised the issue again. He demands that Flanagan include it in any compromise that would green-light the evaluation decoupling and lift the cap on charter schools from 460 to 560.

With Tom Croci’s disappearance slicing the one-vote margin of the GOP Senate majority, Felder might be tying Flanagan’s other arm behind his back to do a deal.

Rita Ciolli