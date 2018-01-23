Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! While the New York GOP has upped its serving of Cuomo Briberoni, we’re writing an editorial about Trump’s off-shore drilling proposal and listening to LIRR commuters on Twitter.

Daily Point The latest in MTA v. NYC Talk about two different perspectives. New York City officials Tuesday blasted Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority for seeking more funds from City Hall for the agency, and for misdirecting money the city has already paid. “We’re going to constantly fight for what we think is to the benefit of the city of New York,” First Deputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan said on a conference call with reporters. The call seemed to be yet another salvo at Cuomo and the MTA, and another attempt to explain why the city shouldn’t have to contribute more to the subways and buses. But just as Fuleihan, along with city lawyer Zach Carter and city Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg, were fighting the MTA by phone, the MTA was telling a very different, far more rosy story. As the call was still going, MTA spokesman Jon Weinstein tweeted a photo of MTA Chairman Joe Lhota and MTA Executive Director Ronnie Hakim on the subway, apparently following what Weinstein called a “great meeting with City Hall focused on substantive things like subway and bus service.” As it turns out, the meeting was with new City Council Speaker Corey Johnson. Less than two hours later, Lhota and MTA President Pat Foye held their own conference call to respond to the city call, to emphasize that city officials would have approval and input in many of the issues they criticized. “This is just Chapter 1 of what will be a multi-chapter novel,” Lhota said. Indeed, no doubt this fight is headed for another round. Randi F. Marshall

Pointing Out The fight to take on a King The two Democrats vying to unseat veteran Rep. Peter King spent the first anniversary of the Women’s March on Saturday quite differently — offering a window into their June 26 primary race. Liuba Grechen Shirley of Amityville appears to be building on grassroots momentum from founding New York’s 2nd District Democrats to oppose King after President Donald Trump’s election. On Saturday, she rode into Manhattan on the Long Island Rail Road. She told The Point she was thrilled to see women at the Women’s March she had never met carrying signs for her, including people from upstate, New Jersey and Connecticut. “The movement is big,” she said. “Last year, women marched, and now there are women running” for office. Meanwhile, DuWayne Gregory of Copiague, presiding officer of the Suffolk County Legislature, spent Saturday afternoon responding via Facebook Live to a gaffe by Islip Town Board member Trish Bergin Weichbrodt. On her own Facebook page, the Islip Republican posted what she called a “joke” about vacationing in countries — Haiti, El Salvador and Somalia — that Trump had recently derided with an outhouse slur. Gregory, who traces most of his heritage to western Africa, was joined in his Facebook response by Assemb. Kimberly Jean-Pierre of Wyandanch, who is of Haitian-American descent. People of color make up 26 percent of the 2nd Congressional District. Asked whether he is ceding the women’s vote to his primary opponent, Gregory responded that “70 percent” of his staff is female, and he employs the first female chief of staff in the Suffolk County Legislature’s history. Grechen Shirley, when asked whether her support includes people of color, said she is reaching out to all groups. Anne Michaud

