Starting from scratch

Nassau County is getting ready to start over at the Hub.

County Executive Laura Curran’s decision Thursday not to give the Nassau Hub lease to developer Ed Blumenfeld has paved the way for the county to allow that lease to expire on Monday – and issue a new request for proposals seeking fresh ideas for most of the 77 acres surrounding Nassau Coliseum.

The county’s original tenant, Nassau Events Center Plaza, was once headed by developer Bruce Ratner. But Ratner is no longer involved, and in an out-of-court settlement, Blumenfeld received the right to propose a development plan.

Now, it won’t be that simple.

In a statement, Blumenfeld said, “County taxpayers will note that the latest failure to launch at the Hub sadly has history repeating itself.”

He said his company would now “consider all of its options.”

But a county source noted that Blumenfeld could still be involved in the future of the Hub.

“This does not preclude Mr. Blumenfeld from re-imagining a new Hub development plan that would fit in with the county executive’s vision,” the source told The Point.

But Blumenfeld might have a different plan in mind.

“There’s virtually not an attorney handling real estate who wouldn’t say this is going to the courthouse,” a source knowledgeable on Blumenfeld’s discussions said.

Nonetheless, the county’s decision to start anew isn’t really a surprise. Just 10 days ago, Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment announced its decision to part ways with Blumenfeld, weeks after promising that the two companies had a “shared vision” for the Hub. And since no one can develop at the Hub without cooperation from BSE and its parent company, Onexim Sports & Entertainment, the county’s choice became far more obvious.

What isn’t so clear is what happens after Monday.

Randi F. Marshall