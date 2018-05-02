Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Breaking Point

Croci returns to the Navy

Long Island Republican State Sen. Tom Croci planned to tell colleagues of his decision not to seek re-election in November at Thursday morning’s GOP conference. But the meeting was postponed until after the legislative session ends in June, so he decided to approach senators individually with the news.

Croci, who represents the 3rd District in south and central Suffolk, where Democrats have a registration advantage, will return to active duty in the Naval Reserve. He told The Point that a key factor in his decision is the assignment he was offered in naval intelligence.

Croci has the rank of commander but said he couldn’t provide specifics yet on whether he will be deployed overseas or stationed in Washington. As for the rest of the session, he said, “I will be bouncing back and forth in the coming weeks.”

Suffolk County GOP leader John Jay LaValle said he asked Croci to stay on for one more term, which the senator could do before he was required to return to active duty. “This is a critical time for the GOP State Senate,” LaValle said he told Croci a few weeks ago, when he asked the senator to think it over before making his decision public.

But no argument would change Croci’s mind.

“Being a senator has been an amazing experience, but part of my life has always been the Navy. I will begin serving on another team,” Croci said. He said his “amazing staff” will continue constituent work, and he will serve his full current term.

Croci wanted to return to active duty (he would have been required to by 2020), and said he began discussions with the Navy early this year. He said he was not motivated by the possibility that the GOP would lose its State Senate majority this fall. “I don’t fear that,” he said.

However, he said that if Democrats represented Long Island in Albany, history shows their party’s agenda is dominated by urban concerns. “Real leadership occurs when you can listen to divergent views and ask, ‘How do we get to yes?’ ” he said, noting that doesn’t happen much in Albany.

GOP Senate sources confirmed that Croci wanted to leave because he was disillusioned with dealmaking that led raw politics to trump policy. One source said Croci believed the GOP “caved” too often to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo during budget negotiations, and that the party was losing its way on social and fiscal issues.

It was also suggested to Croci that he run for re-election and resign afterward. The GOP thought that strategy, which would have resulted in a special election in early 2019, offered a stronger possibility that the party would keep the seat.

“That’s not best for the community and people I represent,” Croci said about the plan to have him run and then leave. He said Republicans have a good chance of holding the seat. “If they pick a good candidate, they will be fine,” he said.

Rita Ciolli