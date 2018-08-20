Bids, ballots and the big wave

Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Not a subscriber? Click here.

Daily Point

Battle of the bids

Nassau County is getting a lot of interest at the Hub, with 17 responses, including more than half from major developers, in its latest attempt to find a partner.

The Point has learned that among those pitching, and there aren’t any real surprises here, are RXR Realty of Uniondale, Blumenfeld Development Group of Syosset, and Engel Burman of Garden City, which is partnering with The Beechwood Organization in Jericho.

Blumenfeld’s submission suggests a development similar to the mixed-use development he proposed earlier this year, but eliminates the Bass Pro Shops, and adds a life sciences tenant, in the hopes of the county finding it more attractive this time.

RXR, Blumenfeld and Engel Burman have looked for love at the Hub before. All three bid on the first request for proposals, in 2005, which ultimately went to a partnership between RXR and then-New York Islanders owner Charles Wang to build the $3.8 billion Lighthouse Project. Lighthouse ultimately failed to garner support from the Town of Hempstead.

This time around, there’s a zone in place that allows for mixed-use development and up to 500 units of housing. Several of the interested developers did include the housing component, sources told The Point.

And while then, Wang was the key player, because the county was looking for a way for the Islanders to stay in Uniondale, this time, the most important player remains one connected to sports at the venue: BSE Global, previously known as Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment.

BSE Global manages the Coliseum, and has spearheaded efforts to lure the Islanders back to the Uniondale arena — temporarily at least — until their new home at Belmont is built. The team will play 20 games at the Coliseum during the upcoming hockey season.

But BSE has an even bigger role to play. BSE’s parent, Onexim Sports & Entertainment, controls 85 percent of Nassau Events Center, which holds the Coliseum lease.

A clause in the lease says the county has to “reasonably cooperate” with Nassau Events Center on any project, so whichever developers successfully court BSE might have the best chance of getting to the altar.

Randi F. Marshall