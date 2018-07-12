Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Subscribe here.

Against the will of the New York WFP

And you thought the congressional primaries were over.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeated Rep. Joe Crowley in the June Democratic primary for New York’s 14th district. But on Thursday, she tweeted that Crowley was “mounting a 3rd party challenge against me and the Democratic Party — and against the will of @NYWFP.”

The source for that bold claim seems to be Working Families Party New York director Bill Lipton’s statement to The New York Times that Crowley wasn’t vacating the minor-party WFP line he won. That would mean Crowley would be on the ballot in November despite losing the Democratic line.

Crowley conceded graciously in June and has said he’s not running. But as Point readers know, it’s not easy to get off a ballot line in New York. Options include dying, moving out of state or accepting a nomination for a different office. We wrote about this issue with regards to Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory, who lost the Democratic primary in the 2nd Congressional District but still won the WFP line.

According to a Crowley campaign aide, the WFP originally asked that he accept nomination for a New York office outside of his district, which Crowley rejected.

Then the ask was for Crowley to get out of town.

“The only remaining way for Crowley to do the right thing is to switch his residency to Virginia, where his family resides and his children already go to school. It would fix the problem he created in an instant,” Lipton said in a pointed statement to The Point.

Crowley rejected that possibility on Twitter, too.

Surely, this won’t be the end of the story. Crowley is still listed on the Queens County Democratic Party website as chair, and he doesn’t seem ready to leave New York.

And the ballot issue is real for WFP, facing the need to get 50,000 general election gubernatorial votes to retain an automatic line on the ballot. That’s a different race, but there are similar questions about who will carry the minor-party standard. Gubernatorial challenger Cynthia Nixon now has it, though the party doesn’t want to be a spoiler in November should she lose in her Democratic Party primary to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Then there’s Gregory on Long Island. According to a WFP spokesman Thursday afternoon, Gregory will come off the WFP ballot line.

How? That’s still unclear.

Mark Chiusano