TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Evening
Opinion

The Point: Anti-vaxxer plans to run for Congress

Cait Corrigan addresses a crowd during a protest

Cait Corrigan addresses a crowd during a protest against mandatory COVID shots at Stony Brook University in July 2021. Credit: Howard Simmons

By Randi F. Marshall randi.marshall@newsday.com @randimarshall
Print

As hundreds of activists protesting vaccine mandates gathered in Albany Wednesday in the lead-up to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State speech, one made a particular splash.

Cait Corrigan, a 24-year-old registered Republican who lives in Patchogue, announced her plans to run for Congress in the 2nd Congressional District in a statement that didn’t mention the word vaccine once, instead referencing her desire to "defend medical freedom."

Referring to GOP incumbent Rep. Andrew Garbarino as "GarbaRINO," a riff on the pejorative "Republican In Name Only" label, Corrigan called herself a "fearless conservative who fights for freedom."

"A government that restricts the people is no longer a government of the people, for the people and by the people," Corrigan said in her statement. "Such a government is no longer a republic. It is a Communist regime."

It’s been that kind of week for Garbarino, who was elected in 2020. Besides fending off a fight from the right in his own party, Democrats, in their first pass at redistricting New York’s congressional seats, placed his home in another district.

Corrigan, who started a group called Students Against Mandates, has trumpeted her own fight for a religious exemption to allow her not to take the COVID-19 vaccine at Earlham College in Indiana, where she was studying for a master’s degree in "Peace & Social Transformation." She has since produced multiple seminars and workshops on how to get a religious exemption.

Headshot of Newsday employee Randi Marshall on June

Randi Marshall is a member of the Newsday editorial board.

Columns

Comedian George Carlin's comments on how we
Filler: Who are the idiots and the maniacs?
The 2022 sign that will be lit on
Young: Resolve to make 2022 a better year
Arianespace's Ariane 5 rocket with NASA's James Webb
Dobie: Looking to the heavens
Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S.
Janison: Story of Capitol riot keeps unfolding
Anti-vaccine protesters in Brooklyn on Oct. 24. The
Marshall: Vax fight will roil Albany next week
A drone makes deliveries.
Filler: It's a Wonderful Life ... in 2030!!
Didn’t find what you were looking for?