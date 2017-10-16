Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Daily Point

The politics of sign stealing

Nassau County GOP chairman Joseph Mondello was heading south on Route 106 to party headquarters in Westbury on Monday morning when he claims he saw a crime taking place.

“A man in his late 20s, early 30s had an armful of Saladino signs and he put them in his car,” said Mondello, who was taking about the red-hot race for Oyster Bay town supervisor.

Joseph Saladino, who was appointed supervisor by the town board after the resignation of John Venditto, is running against three candidates for a full term. Saladino himself had been embroiled in controversy for the removal of Democratic Party signs in Sea Cliff.

By the time Mondello and the person he was riding with stopped to take pictures, all they could get was the alleged offenders’ car and license plate number. But it turned out not be an act of larceny they witnessed, but a GOP operative taking down the signs because a town political leader didn’t like the optics of them being on public property.

How to handle opponents' signs is one of the topics Mondello said he will bring up at his executive committee meeting Monday night. “Leave the signs and literature alone,” Mondello said he will tell the party faithful. His bigger message will be that the county executive and comptroller races are very close. The chairman told The Point that this year could be a repeat of 1999, when the GOP lost control of the county legislature, unless Republicans get their machine in high gear and go out and knock on doors to get GOP voters to the polls.

With 22 days until Election Day, he said, Republicans have to fight against the Democrats’ corruption narrative “by going to our strength and remind voters who we are and that we have kept down taxes.”

Rita Ciolli