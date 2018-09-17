Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! To subscribe, click here.

Congressional challenger Liuba Grechen Shirley scored a big print platform Monday: She was pictured at the bottom of The Washington Post’s front page, next to the headline “Super-viral campaign ads.”

It was a tease for an article in the Post’s Style section that details the creation of Grechen Shirley’s ad “Personal” and uses it as a prime example of the digitally viral ads that candidates are using to introduce themselves to voters without paying for TV. Other candidates such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of the Bronx are mentioned, but the article focuses mostly on Grechen Shirley (the Post was in Grechen Shirley’s house as the ad was being filmed this summer).

The placement is another example of national coverage for Rep. Pete King’s challenger, who nabbed the spotlight in the spring for her push to get the Federal Election Commission to allow her to use campaign funds for child care. Her team seems to be savvy at plugging Grechen Shirley’s name into the national conversation. According to her campaign, media agency WIN, which created the “Personal” ad, was the link with The Washington Post. The agency is led by campaign gurus Bill Hyers and Matt McLaughlin and has created high-profile ads for candidates like Wisconsin’s House candidate Randy Bryce and New York gubernatorial challenger Cynthia Nixon.

Will the good press get Grechen Shirley more help from the coffers of Washington’s movers and shakers? The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee just announced more support for Grechen Shirley’s neighboring Democrat, Perry Gershon, who is challenging Rep. Lee Zeldin.

Mark Chiusano